The Executive Chairman, Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Mr Nuhu Adamu-Dauda, has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule over his efforts to develop the state.

Adamu-Dauda made the commendation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Umaisha on Wednesday.

He urged the people of the state to give more support to the governor and other leaders in the state to enable them to succeed.

He also urged the people of the area, the state and other Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another ,irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

” I want to call on my people and Nigerians to continue to be their brothers’ keepers, be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for the overall development of the country,” the chairman said.

He then pledged his total commitment to the leadership principles and all inclusiveness of Speaker of the State House of Assembly , Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi.

He said this was based on the speaker’s leadership qualities.

He dedicated his recent award as the Local Government Peace Maker by Umaisha Progressive Central Associstion ( UPCA) to the speaker, whom he described as his mentor and role model.

“I remain committed to the ideals and philosophy of my mentor and role model, the speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi,” Adamu-Dauda said.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to making policies and programmes that would enhance the well-being of the people of the area.

” I will also continue to promote peace and security in this area,” he said.(NAN)