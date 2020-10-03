Gyang Bere, Jos

The Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau state, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma, has urged Nigerian leaders to eschew religious and ethnic sentiments and focus on the vision of the founding fathers for the growth and development of the country.

Ubandoma, in a press statement in Jos, yesterday, said the country was not where the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and Chief Obafemi Alwolowo wanted it to be at 60.

He applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the fight against corruption and urged him to channel more energy on what will unite the country.

He said: “Our founding fathers, who fought for Nigeria’s Independence, wanted a better Nigeria than what we have today. They wanted a united and peaceful country; that was why they embraced federalism where every region can be independent.

“We must emulate our founding fathers – Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa and other leaders such as the late Chief Solomon Lar who had a better vision for Nigeria than what we have today.”

He urged Buhari’s economic team to quickly put into in place measures that will revive and boost the country’s economy.