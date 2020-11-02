Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu, Cosmas Ugwueze, has promised to rebuild the two damaged mosques by protesters in Nsukka last Saturday.

A misunderstanding between a tricycle operator and an Hausa man in the Barracks Junction area of Nsukka town had resulted into a fight after allegations that the Hausa stabbed the tricycle operator with dagger wounding him seriously.

The youths who in retaliation resorted to violence protests, setting Nsukka central mosque at Edem road ablaze and demolished another mosque at Barracks Junction, a situation that made Muslims in the area to scamper for safety.