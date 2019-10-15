Chairman of Nasarawa Local Government council in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Mohammed Sani, said his administration has sunk seven motorised boreholes and constructed roads and bridges in the council area.

He made this known on Monday when he received members of the state House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in his office in Nasarawa.

sion of the boreholes was targeted at solving the problems of water challenges in the area and improving on the standard of living of the people of the area.

“First and foremost, I want to commend you for embarking on this importance visit which I want to call for its sustenance.

“My achievements from the inception of my administration include construction of roads, solar-powered street light and bridges.

“To reduce the problem of water scarcity and improve the standard of living of our people, we have constructed motorised boreholes in communities such as Odu, Loko, VIP Lodge, council secretariat, Laminga and Onda.

“All these were meant to improve on the health, socio-economic activities and the standard of living of our people,” he said.

The council boss assured the committee of his continued readiness to initiate more people-oriented projects in the council area.

Earlier, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, the Chairman of the committee, said that the visit was to see things for themselves, with the view to addressing any challenge that might be discovered.

“We are here as part of our constitutional responsibilities to supervise the administration and finances of the local government system.

“Our aim is to reposition the local government system for effective service delivery in the state,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the stakeholders, the legislative council and members of staff to work in synergy with the council boss for the overall development of the area and the state at large.