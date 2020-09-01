Eleme Local Government Area Legislative Assembly of Rivers State has impeached the council chairman, Philip Okwaraji, and his deputy, Grace Osarono.

Okwaraji and Osarono’s removal, yesterday, came after the expiration of seven days notice served on them by the councillors.

The councillors had, on August 20, served an impeachment notice on the duo, accusing them of financial misappropriation.

During plenary yesterday, the Whip, Peter Chitu, moved a motion for the impeachment and was seconded by Ononge Oteri.

Leader of the Assembly, Ehime Ngelali, said the seven days notice served on the duo elapsed without any reply from them.

Ngelali called on principal officers of the council to stop dealing with Okwaraji and Osarono, or face legal action