Mr Shakiru Yusuf, Chairman, Ayobo Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, on Wednesday, rewarded about 85 members of staff of the council for their punctuality and diligence throughout 2019.

Yusuf, who gave the rewards at the council’s thanksgiving ceremony at its secretariat in Ayobo, commended the beneficiaries for their dedication to duty.

“We have decided to reward these 85 members of staff, going by the attendance list, for their punctuality and diligence.

“As the adage says: ‘punctuality is the sole of business.’ No business can thrive in an atmosphere of lateness.

“Let me urge you all to be more committed to service delivery, because there are welfare packages for you this year. We promise more reward for punctuality,” he said.

He expressed his administration’s commitment to improving staff welfare, adding that workers deserved good working conditions for improved service delivery.

Mrs Adeyemi Mercy, the Council Head of Administration also advised the workforce to be committed to punctuality and effective service delivery.

“There are programmes scheduled for monthly, quarterly and yearly, and there are seminars that are meant for their enlightenment. So, there is no excuse for them not to perform their duties effectively.

“These programmes are designed to widen their scope and make them more efficient and proactive,” she said.

Mrs Layode Akran, the council’s Human Resource Officer, also enjoined the workers to imbibe the 21st century-compliant attitude to work as stipulated in the state Civil Service Commission’s rules and regulation.

According to her, attendance will be strictly adhered to as the year begins.

Akran said that the council would ensure an efficient revenue management system that would enhance the smooth operation in 2020 and beyond.

Mr Lekan Ajibose, the Chairman of National Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE) in the council, thanked the chairman and his team for creating the right working conditions for the workforce. (NAN)