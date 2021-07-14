From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi Sule, has charged the Nasarawa state Independent Electoral Commission NASIEC, to use all available mechanisms to conduct free, fair, and credible elections in the forthcoming local Government Councils elections.

Sule gave the charge on Wednesday during the presentation of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission Regulations 2021, at the conference hall of the ministry of local government and chieftaincy affairs, shandam Road, Lafia the Nasarawa State Capital.

Sule said the NASIEC Regulations, 2021 is in furtherance of the Commission’s determination to ensure the conduct of a credible election in line with the global best practice.

He further commended the Commission for being one of the first states in Nigeria to come up with this internal regulatory idea towards ensuring the credibility of the electoral body in the State.

” I, therefore, charge the Commission to live above board by abiding strictly to its regulation to exercise its independence and earn the confidence of all and sundry. Political parties, candidates and their sponsors should be law-abiding during electioneering campaigns and throughout the election period and the emergence of winners of the election.”

In his welcome address, the chairman of NASIEC, Mr Ayuba Wandai during the presentation of the NASIEC Regulations 2021, appreciated all key stakeholders who where present adding that the Commission is empowered by section 2041 of the 1999 constitution as amended with the approval of the government to rules or otherwise regulates its procedure or confer powers to impose duty”.

“As the commission counts down to 6th October 2021 Local Government election in the State, we remain poised to deliver our mandate more responsibly”, Wandai said.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the Nasarawa state Independent Electoral Commission NASIEC, had announced that the elections for local government councils in the state is slated for October 6, 2021 for the 13 local government areas in the state.