From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Nasarawa state chapter has cautioned the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission, NASIEC to reduce the cost of nomination form, so as not to deny opposition political parties participation in the up coming local government election.

This was disclosed Thursday, by the party chairman of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Francis Orogo during the inauguration of the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, state Secretariat along Jos road, Lafia the state capital.

“Recall that the Nasarawa State Electoral Commission (NASIEC) Wednesday, announced the sales of forms for the position of local government chairman is N500,000 while that of councillor position is N200,000. As it is right now It is only the state government that can afford buy these for its candidates”, Orogu alleged.

Mr. Orogu said that the present economic challenges makes it practically hard for many interested contestants, to mop up such huge amount of money for the nomination form, explaining that if the NASIEC insists, many political parties may be edged out from participating in the forthcoming council election.

The PDP chairman also allege that the APC may be using the high cost of nomination forms to deny other political parties who may not have such money now, adding that the ruling party would use state fund to pay for their candidates.

Furthermore, Orogu also queried and urged the NASIEC to reconsider the one week given in its timetable for primaries to be conducted.

The PDP argued that it is not practicable to conduct 174 wards election in all political parties within one week across the 13 local council and with supervision of the electoral officers in all wards.

The PDP Boss regretted that while the one week time given was already running, his letter is yet to reach the national Secretariat of his party, not to talk mention when all approval would be given from the national body of his party

In a swift reaction, the APC state chairman, Dr. John Maman said that there was no red debating the issues but would engage the electoral empire in a peaceful negotiation.

Meanwhile the state chairman of IPAC, Mr. Clatus Ogah said the council would certainly engage the NASIEC after careful study of the council election timetable to amicably fine tune all the process for transparent, free fair and credible election.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.