Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Few hours after the initial meeting ended in deadlock, the warring parties in the crisis rocking local government administration in Oyo State have returned to the negotiation table with a view to exploring out-of-court settlement for peace to reign in the state.

The parties in the case with number: I/78/2020, reached the accord to return to negotiation table when they appeared before Justice Mashud Abass of Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan, yesterday.

The court had, last Wednesday, granted the application filed by the state government for out-of-court settlement and gave the parties one week to return to court to give progress reports on the outcome of the arrangement.

The claimants are Governor Seyi Makinde (first claimant); Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters (second claimant); and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oyelowo Oyewo (third claimant)

The defendants are Oyo State Commissioner of Police (first defendant); Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye (second defendant); Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Akin Oke,(third defendant); the Inspector General of Police (fourth defendant); and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (fifth defendant).

Meanwhile, Justice Abass has adjourned the case to Friday, February 21, 2020 for the parties to return to court and give reports on the out-of-court settlement, urging the parties to allow compromise so that they could reach amicable resolutions.