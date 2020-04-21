Remi Adefulu

Surulere Local Government in Lagos State has donated food items to over 50 former footballers that used to play in the state.

This was with a view to alleviating the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.

The Council Chairman, Tajudeen Ajide told the former footballers led by ex-international, Waheed Akanni that the event was organized, as a way of identifying with them at this time.Ajide, who spoke through another ex-international, Tajudeen Disu who is the council’s supervisor for Agric, Youth and Sports said this was in view of the fact that they are held in high esteem by his administration.

He said though the local government had distributed free items to thousands in the last few weeks, the exercise would not be completed without the ex-players.

Ajide noted that this was in view of the fact that football is a unifying factor that has always held the country together.He stated that this is the reason that former Lagos club, Stationery Stores is still held in high esteem till date.

Continually, Ajide who is also an ex-international promised that his administration would continue to identify with the ex-players by identifying with them.

In this connection, the council chairman promised to ensure regular interaction with the ex-footballers to sustain the bond between them.

Speaking on behalf of the ex-players under the auspices of “Lagos Legends”, Waheed Akanni thanked the council boss for the gesture.

He noted that the food package was instructive as it demonstrates the love Ajide has for his former mates.

According to Akanni, the fact that it was even coming at the time of COVID-19 even makes it more significant.

His views were corroborated by Ex-Stationery stores playmaker, Taiwo Oloyede who thanked Ajide for the initiative.