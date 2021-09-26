From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, said despite the trouble and political gimmicks by the opposition parties, the ruling APC will sweep the local government election in the state.

He urged the candidates for chairmanship and councillorship to go to the grassroots and campaign for the party ahead of the October 9 local government elections.

Lalong disclosed this yesterday during the flag-off of campaigns for the October 9 Local Government Elections in Plateau, held at Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He applauded the state House of Assembly for the passage of the Local Government Bill, adding that his administration would continue to conduct free, fair and credible election.

Lalong said that APC is waxing stronger and stronger in Plateau and the country better than in 2015 as it had being receiving governors from other political parties into the APC.

