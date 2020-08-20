Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has directed that Friday August 21, 2020 be observed as a work-free day.

The directive is to enable residents of the state have adequate time to prepare for the Local Government election scheduled for Saturday, August 22, 2020.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo quoted Governor Akeredolu as urging the electorate to freely exercise their voting rights, just as he called on them to shun violence during the exercise.

“As we are all aware, the Local Government Election scheduled for Saturday August 22, 2020 is yet another opportunity for the citizens of Ondo State to avail themselves of the chance of democratic participation.

“This is particularly imperative in view of the importance of that tier of government as the closest to the grassroots. We cannot therefore, afford to take less advantage of this golden opportunity not only to deepen our democratic structures but to equally decide our leadership contents for optimum development drive.

“In this regard, the Governor has directed that Froday, August 22, be declared a work-free for workers to enable them prepare adequately for the local government election.