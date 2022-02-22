Enugu State Government has declared tomorrow a work-free day to facilitate the participation of voters in the local government area poll.

A statement by Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, yesterday, also announced the shut down of markets, offices and the restriction of movements during the day.

“Enugu State government wishes to notify the public that local government elections will hold tomorrow across the state. Consequently, the government has declared a statewide work free day tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow the people exercise their constitutional suffrage.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“During this period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties. All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go out and cast their votes.

“The state government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening our democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process.”