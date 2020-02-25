The Police in Enugu State says it will deal decisively with any persons or groups found perpetrating acts of violence in the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission has fixed Feb. 29 for elections into the 17 chairmanship and 260 ward councillorship positions in the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, gave the warning in a statement made available to NAN in Enugu on Tuesday.

Ndukwe said that the Command would stop at nothing to deal decisively with anyone found perpetrating acts of violence aimed at undermining the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections.

According to him, the police will not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the peace and orderliness currently enjoyed in the state.

“Following flag-off of campaigns and political activities leading to the conduct of Feb. 29 council elections in the state, the command wishes to unequivocally state that it will not tolerate any acts capable of breaching peace and order in the state.

“Consequently, any action by political parties, their flag-bearers and supporters, which may constitute breach of the law or incites disturbance before, during and after the elections will be viewed with all the seriousness it deserves,’’

The police spokesman said that the command had put in place necessary measures to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in the state.

“Therefore, the command is using this medium to call on all the peaceful and law-abiding citizens of Enugu state to ensure they conduct themselves in the most acceptable manner.

“They should promptly report any person or group suspected or found violating the law before, during and after the elections to the nearest police station or call: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172,’’ he added. (NAN)