From Uche Usim, Abuja

In an effort to boost healthcare services in Nigeria, LG Electronics on Friday, donated its latest offering in air conditioning units, the LG Art Cool, to Wuse District Hospital, Abuja.

According to the electronics company, it has been working on a number of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to help communities in every possible aspect and reaffirm its commitment towards the people in the development of cutting-edge technological products, and embarking on this gesture in order to support health care delivery services in Nigeria. At the event, officials of LG Electronics interrelated with the health center management as well as members of the community. The donated items are expected to meet the needs of the health centre in their mission to provide people in the community with better health care services.

Speaking at the occasion, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations, Mr. Hari Elluru, said that “LG is one of the most loved and trusted brand by millions of consumers, and as a responsible brand we are committed to contribute for meaningful and social causes and Health Care System is an extension of this philosophy. This is a drive to extend our support to the people of this community and beyond and to the management of Wuse District Hospital. We hope that by this contribution we are able to further bring positive support and change where it is mostly needed.

The LG Artcool Ionizer feature has been proven to sterilize over 99% of adhering bacteria within 60 minutes. (Sterilize Escherichia coli over 99.9% in 30 min and Staphylococcus aureus over 99.6% in 60 min). Also the comprehensive auto cleaning function prevents the formation of bacteria and mold on the heat exchanger and thus provides a more pleasant and comfortable environment for the user. The Micro Dust Filter captures and eliminates harmful micro-particles, including bacteria and dust, in order to deliver fresh, clean air.

The Medical Director of Wuse District Hospital, FCT Abuja, Dr. Sa’ad Idris who received the items, thanked LG Electronics for their generous donation. “We are proud to be the recipients of these distinctively designed air conditioners. We appreciate LG Electronics generosity and good will to our community which is clearly demonstrated by this donation.” By donating these innovative Air Conditioners, LG Electronics through this event has shown itself to be a brand that truly cares for the health of the community.

The Air Conditioning units will be installed in the wards and offices which previously had no cooling mechanisms and it will greatly enhance the comfort of the patients and staff making their experience much more pleasant.

He further commended the Electronic giant in terms of the quality of the product it offers Nigerian Market “One thing about LG Air conditioner is the energy saving feature and 10 year warranty on the compressor which reduces the maintenance cost. This has helped in no small measure to preserve environments and help to improve quality of life. We implore LG to keep the good work up and running so that all and sundry can benefit. Life is truly good with LG! He submitted.

