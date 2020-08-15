JeffAmechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe Governor Willie Obiano over alleged misappropriation of local government funds accrued to the state since he assumed office.

The acting Chairman of APC in the state, Sir Basil Ejidike who made the call at a press conference at the party secretariat Awka flanked by other party leaders also called on President Buhari and other stakeholders to intervene and impress on Governor Obiano to conduct local government election to aid grassroots development and deepen democratic culture and practice.

According to him, “since assumption of office, Governor Obiano has vehemently refused to conduct election into this very important stratum of government. Instead, he has continued to misappropriate the funding accruing to the local government system.

“The huge fund that accrued to the local government system in the recent years does not reflect the level of infrastructure in our local governments. By this, we call on the anti-graft agencies to swing into action and investigate local government funds in Anambra state under Willie Obiano. We commend Prince Arthur Eze for rising to the occasion and speaking the truth to the power.”

He urged the governor to immediately rescind the suspension of the traditional ruler of Ukwulu, Igwe Peter Uyanwa and 12 others, warning the governor to desist from meddling in the affairs of traditional institutions to dance to his whims and caprices.

“As a people of culture, our traditional institutions and rulers are sacrosanct and should be treated as such.

The recent imbroglio between the government and some traditional rulers in the state is a clear pointer to this fact. Obiano’s recent onslaught on some traditional rulers bother on their outspokenness against the ills of the current government in the state as well as their opinion on national issues which the governor perceives as being at variance with his interest.

“The governor is already playing Anambra 2021 politics, when he should concentrate on governance, as this is a time for serious governance and not to play politics. Dragging our traditional rulers into politics is more worrisome. The recent suspension and withdrawal of Certificate of Recognition by Obiano of 12 traditional rulers to join that of Ukwulu Community Igwe Uyanwa is another ploy to muscle down traditional rulers in the state.

“APGA government in the state has continued to deny and starve our traditional rulers their due accruing from local government funds. This move is an indication that the governor is not ready to entertain any dissenting views, no matter the quarters it is coming from and we demand immediate reversal of the suspension of the traditional ruler” he said.