Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) must apologize to the Nigerian governors or face a legal tussle from them.

Earlier in the month, NFIU gave a directive that governors should no longer tamper with funds accruing to local government areas, from the Federation Account, as from June 1.

Ortom told newsmen, at an interactive session with newsmen, in Makurdi, yesterday, that the NFIU was, by that directive, painting all Nigerian governors as very dubious. He stressed that not all state governors are fraudulent and explained further that governors have already met with President Muhammadu Buhari, over the matter.

He added that if the NFIU is not called to order, the governors might have no other option than to seek redress in court.

“Governors need apologies from NFUI. We already told the president our mind and, if that is not done, we will go to court. The fact that it is happening in state A or B does not mean it is happening in Benue,” Ortom stated.

On March 26, governors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, dropped hints that they may sue NFIU, over its directive that they should not tamper with council funds.

New NGF Chairman, who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said the possibility of approaching the court had not been ruled out on the matter. But he added that the Forum would explore all avenues before considering legal option.

In the 1999 Constitution, the revenue sharing formula indicates that the Federal Government takes 52.68 per cent from the federation account, the 36 states, 26.72 per cent, while 20.60 per cent is handed over to the 774 councils.