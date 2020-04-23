George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed claims by Governor Hope Uzodinma of a missing N19.63billion from the Joint Account Allocation Committee of the 27 local governments during the seven-month administration of Emeka Ihedioha.

A statement by the secretary of the party, Nze Ray Emeana, described the allegation as false saying no such money was missing in the state vault.

The party described the allegation as an attempt to discredit the administration of Emeka Ihedioha saying “this false statement and wrong claim by the Uzodimma regime makes little sense. It was a blanket reference to the entire fiscal audit year, January to December 2019 without distinguishing details of the period January to May, when Rochas Okorocha was Governor and the period, June to December when Emeka Ihedioha was Governor. For the avoidance of any doubt, the PDP restates that the allegation that a whopping N19.63 billion belonging to the 27 LGAs was misappropriated is false, malicious and baseless.”

The party said some of the corporate and individual entities mentioned in the allegations by the Uzodimma regime were not known to the Ihedioha administration saying records available reveal that most of them operated under the Okorocha administration. “The regime also told a lie about the money so far disbursed to Wallhouse WA Limited. While it quoted N1.215 billion as money paid to the contractor, the contractor has confirmed that it was paid N945 million in three tranches as part-payment. As the major opposition party in the state, Imo PDP will insist on zero tolerance for government and governance by lies and mendacity. Consequently, the party hereby charges the Supreme Court-imposed governor and his henchmen to stop the drama and face the real job of addressing the challenges of Imo people, even when the whole world is well aware they are exercising a mandate procured from court,” the PDP said.

Also reacting, an accounting firm, Chief Raphael Anyama & Co Chartered Accountants refuted claims that it was among the companies that received payment from the immediate past government of Ihedioha in the purported as N19. 63 billion scandal.

It denied ever having any dealings whatsoever with the immediate administration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, had alleged that the company received a payment of N245 million for Rural Roads Account without payment vouchers or approvals. But reacting to the claims of the state government, Chief Raphael Anyama described the allegations as blatantly false.

He maintained that during the seven months of Ihedioha’s administration as governor of Imo State, the company never entered into any contractual or financial dealings with the state government.

The Firm also pointed out that erstwhile Special Adviser to the governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mayor Eze, had exonerated the company from any dealings with the state government.