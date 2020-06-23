The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWN) at the Local Government level in Nasarawa State has suspended its 10-day-old strike.

Mr Ayuba Ismaila, the Chairman of the union, said this at a meeting with the State House of Assembly Committees on Local Government and Health in Lafia on Tuesday.

Ismaila has directed its members to resume work immediately in order to save human lives and for the overall development of the country.

” We decided to go on strike over our demands which include promotion implementation, new minimum wage and non-provision of Personal Protective Equipment ( PPE) by the government over COVID-19.

” Last week, the state House of Assembly intervened in the issue and they have constituted a five-man committee to find out whether Local Government Health workers have been captured in the promotion implementation, new minimum wage among others demands.

” Their findings revealed that we have not been captured in the promotion implementation and the new minimum wage.

” And now that the government has also provided us with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and pledged to captured the local government health workers in the promotion implementation and the new minimum wage among other demands.

” We have no reason to continue with the strike, hence the need to suspend our strike, ” he said.

Ismaila urged the government to abide by the agreement reached with the union in order to avoid another strike and in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the state.

The chairman assured the government of their commitment to be up and doing in the places of their primary assignments in order to improve the health of the people of the state.

Responding, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali and Alhaji Usman Shafa, of the House Committee on Local Government and Health, respectively, commended the union for suspending the strike.

The lawmakers said that the suspension of the strike would go a long way in improving the health of the people of the state, especially at this critical time of COVID 19 pandemic. (NAN)