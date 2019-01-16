LG Electronics (LG) is taking the home entertainment experience to new heights with the introduction of its latest flagship TVs with ThinQ AI at CES 2019.

Powered by the company’s second-generation (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm, the new models offer a higher level of AI picture and sound experience quality.

Thanks to the new algorithm, LG’s 2019 TVs offer enhanced picture and sound by analyzing the content source in order to recognize the ambient conditions around the TV to deliver more optimized content.

Employing LG’s open smart platform, LG’s 2019 TV range provides access to a wide selection of popular artificial intelligence services across multiple platforms, including newly implemented Amazon Alexa in addition to the built-in Google Assistant. Users will also enjoy the ease of conversational voice recognition and an intuitive Home Dashboard that makes it possible to control a wide variety of smart home devices directly from the TV.

The 9 Gen 2 employed in LG’s Z9, W9, E9 and C9 series OLED TVs heightens picture and sound quality with its deep learning algorithm (developed from a vast database of over one million visual data) which recognizes content source quality and determines the best upgrade method for optimal visual output. LG’s 8K 88-inch Z9 OLED TV boasts higher processing capabilities for delivering the most realistic 8K picture quality that looks sharp, vivid and detailed thanks to 8K upscaling and improved noise reduction.

In addition to content source detection, the new processor finely adjusts the tone mapping curve in accordance with ambient conditions to offer optimized screen brightness, leveraging its ability to understand how the human eye perceives images in different lighting. The processor uses the TV’s ambient light sensor to measure light levels, automatically adjusting brightness to compensate as needed. The 9 Gen 2 AI can further refine HDR content by adjusting the brightness to transform even the darkest scenes into ones with incredible contrast, detail and depth of color, even in brightly-lit rooms. And by leveraging Dolby’s latest imaging innovation which intelligently adjusts Dolby Vision content, LG TVs deliver a compelling HDR experience under varying ambient light.

Sound quality is augmented by an intelligent algorithm that can up-mix two-channel audio to deliver convincing virtual 5.1 surround sound. The 9 Gen 2 optimizes output based on content type, making voices clearer in movies, dramas and news broadcasts, among others. Users can adjust sound settings to suit room conditions or let their LG TV intelligently set the perfect levels based on its positioning. What’s more, LG’s flagship TVs again feature Dolby Atmos to create incredibly realistic sound for more immersive entertainment.

First available on 2018 TVs with ThinQ AI, the Google Assistant is again built-in this year’s lineup, delivering a streamlined experience that allows users to manage daily tasks, find answers and control compatible smart home devices. Users won’t need to grab a phone to order pizza as they can do it on the TV without leaving the program that’s playing on the screen.

This year, LG is expanding its AI partnerships to include Amazon Alexa in 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI to give customers more flexibility when it comes to voice services. By pressing the Amazon Prime Video button on the Magic Remote, users can manage smart home devices, ask questions and access tens of thousands of skills and even set up their ideal Alexa Routine complete with wake-up call, traffic information and favorite TV channel switching all with their voice. LG 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI also feature visually rich Alexa experiences when playing music, checking the weather or accessing one of a number of visually-enhanced skills – such as the Food Network – to find great recipes and meal inspiration. It’s just as easy to keep the family organized, check orders on Amazon or take that long overdue trip to Down Under by saying, “Kayak, book a room on the Gold Coast.”