Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

LG Electronics has opened a free laundry centre in Benin City, as part of its effort to give back to the community.

Addressing journalists at the end of the launch of the facility, Mr. Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa operations, said it was a follow up to similar wash centres established by the company in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Kano under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

He said the initiative was designed to improve the living conditions as well as support the daily washing needs of people of Edo State.

“The three operational centers have been able to cater for over 24,000 families and washed over 300,000 clothes. This is significant for us as a socially responsive company.

“The wash center that we are opening here in Benin City today, has the capacity to wash 500 sets of clothes per day for over 40 persons, and this we believe would go a long way in assisting the people of the state in meeting their washing needs,” Mr. Brian stated.

Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations expressed the determination of the company to lead sustainability through inclusive growth in Nigeria whilst ensuring that the business community enjoy the best advanced technologically built electronic products.

Also present at the commissioning was the representative of Fouani Nigeria Limited, Benin City Branch Manager, Mr. Hadi Hobballah.

He said: “We are so happy to witness this state-of-the-art free wash centre by our partner, LG Electronics.

“Our customers are extremely appreciative of this kind gesture and we believe this will help them to further keep clean in a way that promotes hygienic living.”