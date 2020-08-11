The triumphant return of major sporting activities across countries, after several months of lockdown came as a big relief to all anxious sport lovers, who have had to face the unpleasant reality the cancellation caused.

Korean baseball was the first to return to action in June, followed by the English Premier League (EPL), Spain’s La Liga, Brazil and Mexico’s top football leagues, among others that followed suit.

Upon the return of the games, one thing that was so conspicuous was the emptiness of stadiums. Though the development was considered as part of the ‘new normal’ but it is strange and unreal, creating a huge gap that needs to be filled in the mind of the fans. So what better way to recapture the excitement of a match than upgrading one’s living room setup? As you know, not all televisions are designed with sports in mind but definitely not LG TVs.

Through its innovations, LG Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics has come to fill the vacuum, to prove a point through the LG OLED’s self-emitting pixels that empty stands don’t mean games have to be silent.