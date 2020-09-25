LG Electronics (LG) rolls out new lineup of TVs, led by 14 new OLED models including the art-inspired GX Gallery series, real 8K ZX models and 4K Ultra HD TVs. The undisputed world leader in OLED TVs, LG is taking the viewing and gaming experience into exciting, new territories in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Consumers will appreciate the sophisticated designs of LG’s 2020 premium TVs and their ability to seamlessly integrate with, and elevate, any space. OLED continues to offer the best viewing experience around, the self-emissive display technology able to precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colors and an infinite contrast. The stunningly sleek form factors of the new TVs are as breathtaking as the picture quality they deliver, beneficiaries of LG’s unrivalled OLED technology.

Exemplifying LG’s commitment to outstanding design, the three new GX Gallery series models (55-, 65- and 77-inches) offer a uniquely minimalist aesthetic, made possible by OLED’s revolutionary panel technology which does not require a backlight. This enables the television to integrate state-of-the-art picture quality in an ultra-thin form factor – the 65-inch model only 20mm thin without the need of a separate control box.

The TV mounts flush to the wall akin to a piece of art in a gallery. Producing images of unprecedented detail and clarity, the much anticipated LG OLED ZX Real 8K models (models 88 OLED ZX and 77 OLED ZX) deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD. To guarantee a real 8K experience, LG’s TVs meet and exceed the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, making them among the first 8K models qualified to use the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.