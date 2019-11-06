LG Electronics has unveiled its new DUALCOOL Premium Floor Standing Air Conditioner into Nigeria market. The product is first of its kind to be introduced in the Middle East & Africa region apart from the Korean market.

LG DUACOOL Premium is a life changer because it’s beyond just an Air Conditioner as it is packed with health benefits for consumers and other mind-blowing features that they would desire to have in their kind of AC.

Announcing the launch of this new range of air conditioner, Mr. James Lee, President, LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa Region said; “As a global company, LG Electronics has come a long way in supporting millions of households with quality, cutting-edge technological products. Our philosophy to sustain the virtuosity of technology and innovative designs has obviously endeared us to our esteemed consumers in Nigeria and all over the world.

“The new product is equipped with Dual Premium Design and unique features such as LG ThinQ, Air Purification, Ice and Custom Cooling, Energy saving and many more. LG DUALCOOL Premium Air Conditioner comes in Rose Gold and White Colour, they are truly an epitome of beauty as they add décor and novelty to your home.

Speaking about the LG DUALCOOL Premium air conditioner, Mr. Lee said “Dual Premium Design is an art of technology inspired by a form of round pillar that sends optimal wind to anywhere. It also has two short-haul and long distance runners inside the air conditioner to operate in the most optimal way in each section to save energy through the help of AI Dual Inverter”.

Compared to general cooling of 10.8℃ in average, LG DUALCOOL Premium Air Conditioner blows 6.8℃ wind in average to provide instant cooling when it is turned on.

With LG ThinQTM, users can operate the air conditioner, change the mode or set the temperature from anywhere. LG ThinQ app can be downloaded on smartphone from Google Play Store by Android mobile phone users or appstore by iphone users.

In his remark, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Ltd, said LG has been consistent in producing quality products that meets the yearnings and aspirations of customers.

Access Bank successfully completes post-merger integration of its banking platforms

Nigeria’s leading retail bank, Access Bank Plc, yesterday announced that it has successfully completed the second phase of its integration, where it has brought together all her core banking platforms onto a new, highly scalable and robust world class platform.

The Bank in a statement said that the completion of this phase heralds the delivery of one of the most robust banking platforms in the world that will serve Access Bank’s rapidly growing base of over 30m customers seamlessly and enhance its service delivery and uptime targets to facilitate customer delight in its banking services

One of the benefits of the integration is the simplicity of initiating and receiving bank transfers, as customers will no longer need to select between ‘Access’ or ‘Access (Diamond)’ when transacting. Customers simply need to select ‘Access Bank’ for all transactions.

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, lauded the various committees for their effort during the period of the integration, saying, “A Special thank you to the integration committee for ensuring all the milestones expected at the various stages of integration were achieved within the scheduled timeframe.”

Appreciating customers for their unwavering trust and support throughout the integration phase, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, added that the Bank is now better positioned than ever to serve its customers with the best solutions and service the industry has to offer.

“At Access Bank, delivering the best services possible to our customers remains our highest priority. We can now offer the best digitally-driven financial solutions that will make our customers’ transactions simpler, faster, convenient and even more secure than ever,” he stated.

Going a step further to appreciate customers for their patience throughout the integration phase, the Bank is making all NIBSS-Instant-Payment (NIP) transfers free from Friday, November 1 – Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The Bank is living up to its ‘more than banking’ promise by offering customers more access to finance for personal, enterprise and environmentally friendly projects; bridging the financial inclusion and literacy gap by rapidly expanding agency banking and digital loans as well as delivering specially tailored programmes for women entrepreneurs.

Wakanow names Adebayo Adedeji as interim CEO

Wakanow.Com Limited (Wakanow) has announced the appointment of Mr. Adebayo Adedeji as interim Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, which takes immediate effect.

Mr. Adedeji, who is the current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company, has been responsible for driving the transition programme of Wakanow since mid-2019. Prior to taking up his CCO role at Wakanow he was a Senior Finance Manager at Amazon.com, in charge of fulfilment supporting product teams in 16 countries. He was also responsible for driving topline, profitability, inventory optimization, seller promotion and improved customer experience through technical product innovation. Previously, he served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, including with Petsmart and Walmart Stores.

Wakanow has been able to grow its customer base and market share since the end of last calendar year as it continues to service its customers and maintain its best value proposition with improved product offering & customer service.

Mr. Adedeji is assuming his new responsibilities at a time of great excitement for the company which is on the cusp of transition and significant positive change. The Board of Wakanow is confident that Mr. Adedeji will provide an invaluable contribution to setting goals and objectives for the company’s future growth, whilst also providing the administrative guidance and direction required during this period of significant transition and transformation.

We are changing the narrative in Nigeria in the tech space – Kennedy Okonkwo

Christian Agadibe

The Kennedy Okonkwo Programme for Tech Entrepreneurs (KOPETECH 2019) is leveraging mentorship and industry collaboration in deepening the Nigerian technology start-up space for job creation.

“At KOPE, we are laying everything on the table – resources, expertise, experience, and networks, because our young people are the best bet that we can ever make for the future,” said Kennedy Okonkwo, CEOS and founder of Nedcomoaks, a real estate company in Lagos.

According to Okonkwo, the objective of KOPE is to champion the abundant potential of Nigerian youths, especially those playing in the tech startup space. “We strongly believe that KOPE will find, nurture and help Nigeria achieve its first unicorn in the tech space,” he said.

Okonkwo said KOPE is starting small with this initial stage of the programme where shortlisted tech start-ups get grants of up to N1 million, which comes together with a free fully furnished office space equipped with high-speed internet and constant power supply.

He stated that success for him is found not just in how individuals grow their businesses and increase personal wealth but in how passionately and effectively such individuals can uplift others and enrich lives.

According to him, participants at the KOPETECH 2019, which is the maiden edition of the programme, are hungry for success, especially in making a difference and building something great, not just for themselves, but for the larger society.

Successful tech start-ups will get free access to Human Resource (HR), legal and administrative services, as well as ample time to spend on one-on-one mentorship with the founder and other industry experts.

“Our plan is to guide these budding entrepreneurs grow organically and as they begin to bloom, we will then begin to expand our scope,” he stated, calling on other corporate organisations to start investing in the ventures and endeavours of young people.

“It is the only sure way to sprout successful enterprises from a jungle as concrete as ours,” said Okonkwo.

KOPE is about berthing the future of the African marketplace by helping to build entrepreneurs that will, in turn, contribute to building the country’s tech ecosystem, he added.

“We need to change the narrative in Nigeria and about Nigerians to celebrate the success story of Nigerians and empower the people positively,” he said.

“There is nothing like the liberating power of enterprise. When you build a successful business, you are not just freeing yourself from the clutches of poverty and basic wants, you are empowering others to achieve their freedom,” he further said.

Speaking further on the importance of KOPE to deepen opportunity in the Nigerian tech ecosystem, Okonkwo said that the of the aim of the organisation is to expand the doors of opportunity, to break down the walls that inhibit access, and to ensure that start-ups don’t make the challenges they experienced while kick-starting the business