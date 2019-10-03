The Kebbi Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) says 6,000 adhoc staff will be engaged for the forthcoming Oct. 26 local council polls in the state.

The KESIEC Commissioner II, Alhaji Kabiru Dabai, made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“We are going to engage between 5,000 to 6,000 adhoc staff in the forthcoming local government councils’ election.

“The adhoc staff will be deployed to the 1,344 voting points and 2, 398 polling units we have in the 21 local government areas of the state, ” Dabai said.

According to him, over 51 political parties will participate in the election.

He said the commission was fully prepared to conduct the election within the stipulated time frame.

“We have issued out the new circular for the amendment of the commission’s time table of activities.

“Among the activities, public display of names of eligible candidates to contest will be on 20th October, submission of names of agents of political parties on 13th to 17th of October.

“Also, local government councils’ general election will be on 26th of October as well as run-off election where necessary on 8th of November, 2019,” the commissioner said.

In a related development, the state’s former Head of Service, Alhaji Udu Idris, who led a team of Kebbi Development Forum’s observers to the commission, said the group would monitor the election.

“We had just met with the leadership of the KESIEC on their level of preparedness and we are fully convinced that they are ready and meant business.

“KDF as an indigenous Non-Governmental Organisation wants the election to be free and fair and we want the electorate to come out enmasse to vote for candidates of their choice.

“We just finished election mobilisation campaigns where we enlightened the electorate to come out enmasse and vote for their candidates.

“We want to see massive turnout of voters in all the 21 local government areas in the election,” Idris said. (NAN).