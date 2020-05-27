INTRACTABLE crisis rocking Cross River State All

Progressives Congress (APC)

seems to be gathering mo- mentum as the two factions

of the party have issued conflicting statements on the

pending May 30, 2020 local

government election.

While a faction, led by John

Ochala had dissociated the

party from the pending local

government election, describing it as a charade, the other

faction, led by John Etim said

it is fully prepared to take part

in the council poll.

Since 2014, APC has been

engaged in a leadership tussle,

even as the national leadership has made spirited efforts

to settle the supremacy battle.

However, Chairman of

Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission

(CROSIEC), Mike Ushie, has

fixed Saturday, May 30, 2020

for local government election.

The election was originally scheduled for March

28, 2020 before the advent

of COVID-19. However, the

new date was contained in a

letter dated, May 22, 2020,

and entitled: “Notice of poll

with reference No CROSIEC/

PAD/002/26,” and signed by

Ushie.

The electoral umpire said

submission of names of polling unit agents by political

parties will end on May 28,

while the elections proper

will take place on May 30

just as voting will begin by

8:00am while election ends

at 3:00pm to give room for

collation and announcement

of results. Issuance of certificate of returns to successful

candidates will be done on

June 2, 2020

Kicking, Ochala, in a statement in Calabar on Monday,

said, ab initio, that the processes leading to the conduct

of Saturday, May 30, 2020 for

the elections for councillors

and chairmen/vice chairmen

of local governments in the

state have been froth with

gross irregularities and deliberate subversions of basic

constitutional requirements

guiding conduct of the elec- tion.

Ochala insisted that giving

a two to three days notice for

the conduct of an election of

the magnitude is not only ridiculous but irresponsible.

“APC will not be part of

the charade on Saturday as

the party is in court with

CROSIEC and Cross River

State Government seeking to

compel the electoral body to

adhere strictly to the dictates

of the constitution/acts of the

National Assembly and the

CROSIEC by-laws.”

Discountenancing Ochala’s

statement, Etim, in another

release captioned: “Stop

press” and dated May 26,

2020, said Ochala lacks locus

standi to speak for the party

as he is neither the state APC

chairman nor a member of

State Working Committee

(SWC).

Etim said in the event of

any irregularities discovered

in the build up to the election,

“boycott is not an option,”

noting that “by our extant

laws only a candidate in an

election or participating political party in an election can

validly question its conduct.