Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon Seriake Dickson on Monday called on some chieftains of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who are engaged in anti-party activities to retrace their steps for the continued peace and stability of the state.

Governor Dickson made the call during the presentation of the party’s flag to candidates in the local government council elections in Yenagoa.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor as saying that the call had become imperative in view of the desperation and impunity with which such politicians are working against the interest of the party.

According to the governor, such individuals worked for the opposition parties in the immediate past state and National Assembly elections.

Governor Dickson, therefore, advised the local council chairmanship and councillorship candidates not to be swayed by the antics of those politicians whom he described as tenants.

He reiterated that the council polls would take place this weekend and emphasised the need for the candidates to ensure victory for the PDP towards securing their tenure in office.

His words: “There are some people, who call themselves members of the PDP and are working against the party. Most of them fought against our

candidates, by working for the opposition parties and are not ashamed of themselves.

“They are not ashamed of the bad politics they are playing and the division they are promoting in this state – the politics of destroying their own party without conscience.

“Those were the people who were not happy that you, the eight of you are going to be chairmen of local government areas. They are not happy and they insist that because they did not select the chairmen and vice- chairmen and all the councillors, this election should not hold.

“Let me sound a note of warning to you all, the genuine party members in this state, that the movements going on in this state, most of them are not calculated to your own interest. They just want to hijack party tickets and our state for themselves and their pockets and not for the interest of the people.

“The people that we have selected as our candidates (the eight chairmen and one hundred and five councillors)

are all by the rules of our party, delegates in the forthcoming

governorship primaries and that is their fear.”

The governor urged all genuine members of the party to shun the activities of those who have betrayed the party by collaborating with the opposition in their bid to stop the conduct of the council polls in the state.

While congratulating the flag bearers, Governor Dickson said he would play a pivotal role in forthcoming governorship election as no candidate of the PDP would win without his support.