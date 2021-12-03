From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State commissioner of police, Tunde Mobayo, has assured electorate and residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after Saturday, December 4 local council election.

He also cautioned against all forms of electoral malpractices and violence, urging party leaders and supporters to uphold electoral guidelines and principles to ensure a free, fair and credible poll.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, on Friday, explained that there will be restriction of persons and vehicular movements in and out of the state during the election while only individuals on election and essential duties are exempted from the restriction.

The statement, entitled “Ekiti State LGA Election: CP Assures Adequate Security”, reads :

“In a bid to have free, fair and credible election in the forth coming Local Government Areas election that is scheduled to hold on Saturday 4th December, 2021, the Ekiti State Police Command has deployed adequate security personnel across the State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP TUNDE MOBAYO, while giving the assurance of adequate security before, during and after the election, charged the Personnel deployed to be professional and avoid all forms of corrupt practices while discharging their duties.

“The Commissioner warns against all forms of electoral malpractices and violence during the election and after, while calling on the political party leaders and supporters to conduct themselves in accordance with the electoral guidelines and principles.

“The Command has, however, declared restriction of vehicular and pedestrian movements in and out of the State as well as unnecessary movements within the State during the period of the election except those on election duties and essential services, while appealing to motorists who plan to enroute the State to take alternative routes.”

