Magnus Eze, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) was colluding with disgruntled members of the party to thwart its participation in local government elections in the state.

State Chairman of APC, Dr. Ben Nwoye, at a press conference in Enugu, yesterday, urged ENSIEC to brace up and conduct free and credible elections. He said the party would not be dissuaded from fielding candidates for the 17 chairmanship and 260 councillorship positions in the state.

Nwoye said ENSIEC had no reason to identify with persons claiming to be factional leaders of the party as the APC had no faction in Enugu.

He said if ENSIEC was in doubt of the authentic leadership of APC in the state, it should contact the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Enugu, or the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

He expressed disappointment with the activities of two members of the party who had written to ENSIEC indicating that APC in the state would not participate in the February 29 local government poll. He described them as “entertainment political actors”, who had been trying to confuse the people by dishing out false information.

“For the avoidance of doubt, APC is participating in the election. It has already fielded candidates, those individuals are not speaking for the APC, they are only interested in destabilising democracy.