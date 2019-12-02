Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger state has congratulated the 25 newly elected chairmen of local government councils in the state and urge them to see their emergence as a call to selfless service.

Bello disclosed this in a statement signed by Mrs Mary Berje, his Chief Press Secretary in Minna on Monday.

He urged the new chairmen to be fair and just to all irrespective of political interests and urged them to remain focused on the plight of the neglected majority by providing them with good governance and service delivery.

Bello advised them to initiate policies and programmes that would generate more revenue to the LGAs in order to make them economically viable.

The governor noted that the impact of government policies cannot be felt by a larger number of people without viable leadership at the local government level, hence the need for them to live above board and make sacrifices.

“I congratulate you all once again and enjoin you to involve our traditional institutions and other relevant stakeholders in decision-making processes of your respective councils.

“The involvement will bridge communication gap and guarantee ease of governance, ” he said.

Bello urged the new chairmen as Chief Security Officers of their respective councils to be proactive and ensure that they maintain relative peace and stability for socio-economic and political progress of the people of the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) on Nov. 30, conducted election for chairmanship and councilors across the 25 Local Government Areas(LGAs) of the state.(NAN)