Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A group, Recover Nigeria Project, has threatened to embark on two weeks hunger strike to protest the failure of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to conduct local government election.

A notification given to the governor said the proposed action would commence August 17, and terminate on September 1, 2020.

This is contained in a statement dated August 5, and signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Osita Obi, which was addressed to the governor.

The statement was also copied the Commissioner for Police, Anambra State; the Director, State Security Services, Awka, and the National Human Right Commission, Abuja.

“…. Take note that immediately after the hunger strike, we shall occupy local government secretariats in Anambra State to bring the attention of the world and the Federal Government to this issue,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Ekwuluobia community USA and Canada Inc. have donated N5 million as palliative to about 500 vulnerable indigenes of Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area to ease the hardship occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic.

A breakdown of the sum shows that N10,000 each will go to about 500 less privileged and people with disabilities, selected from the nine villages in Ekwulobia, totalling about N5 million.

According to the Chairman of the group, Okwudili Ezike, who spoke with newsmen, yesterday, they decided to pool resources together and sent to their people, especially those who are mostly affected by the lockdown.