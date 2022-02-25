From Jude Chinedu, Enugu and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

No fewer than 10 persons, including voters, security personnel and suspected gunmen, lost their lives in Enugu State, on Wednesday, as the local government election took place in the state.

Two policemen attached to House of Representatives member for Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency, Nnoli Nnaji, were reportedly shot dead when the criminals invaded the legislator’s country home at Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area (LGA) and set some cars ablaze, while the gate of his compound was smashed in the process.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

There was pandemonium in multiple polling units in the state as the news went viral, raising further concerns over the security situation in the state.

The incident occurred at different parts of Obeagu in Enugu South LGA, Akpugo in Nkanu West LGA and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA.

The hoodlums invaded Obeagu Ward III polling unit in Awkunanaw, Enugu South local government, while another polling unit was also attacked at Akpugo in Nkanu West Local Government Area.

Some polling units at neighbouring Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA were not spared as they destroyed electoral materials after chasing away voters in those units.

Five persons were said to have been killed, while some people escaped with gunshot wounds and machete cuts.

Still in Akpugo, a vehicle belonging to a councillor candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was equally torched by the hoodlums.

Also, five journalists, who were on election duty in the area, were attacked by the gunmen, leaving two of them with bullet wounds.

One of the journalists who escaped the attack said that their team comprised three reporters with a state-owned broadcast station, a cameraman, and a reporter with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Daily Sun gathered that two of the journalists who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital for treatment even as their colleague, who was abducted by the gunmen, was later released.

A voter, who witnessed the incident said the gunmen were shouting that they had warned against elections in any part of the South East.

In a viral video on social media, residents were heard complaining about lack of drugs and medical equipment in a local health facility at Agbani, Nkanu West LGA, where the injured had been rushed to for medical care.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

(Continued on www.sunnewsonline)

While anxiety gripped Enugu residents, some cheering news filtered, Wednesday night, that, at least, three of the hoodlums believed to have been part of the attack met their waterloo at a checkpoint in Akpugo. They were shot dead by gallant policemen.

The policemen were said to have confronted the fleeing criminals, killed three of them and demobilised a Hyundai vehicle with which they operated.

Reacting to the development, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Enugu State Council, condemned the attack by gunmen on journalists who were on election duty in the state.

The newly-elected chairman of the council, Sam Udekwe, in a statement, described the unprovoked attack as morally reprehensible and an incident that must be condemned by every Nigerian.

He further appealed to security agencies in the state to be alive to their responsibilities of protecting life and property of citizens in the state.

He also called on the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission and the media organisations, whose reporters were injured, to pay commensurate compensations to all the victims.

In a swift reaction to the incident and the worsening security situation in the area, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi summoned all stakeholders to an emergency security meeting, yesterday. But, the state police command was yet to speak on the attack.

Meanwhile, a joint security operative, yesterday, recovered the bodies of three gunmen killed on Wednesday, when their gang attacked a polling unit at Akpugo, Nkanu West Local Government of Enugu state, during the local government elections.

The security operatives also arrested one male suspect, recovered two Pump Actions, about 77 rounds of live ammunition for AK47 rifle, about 10 cartridges and other items that look like charms.

Reliable sources told Daily Sun that the bodies were recovered at the Centenary City area of Enugu when they were being taken away for burial hidden in a tipper by some members of the gang.

When contacted at press time, the StatePolice Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the recovery of the bodies and said it was a joint operation of the security agencies. He, however, said details would come later.