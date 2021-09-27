From Gyang Bere, Jos

A group under the Ethnic Nationalities and Communities in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state has caution trouble makers in the state to stay clear during the October 9 Local Government Election in the state.

The group made up of Anaguta, Afizere, Berom, Hausa, Irigwe, Igbo, Yoruba and citizens of Central and Southern zones resident in Jos North addressed press conference on Tuesday in Jos and said they will stand to defend peace in the council area and Plateau.

The spokesman, Agwom Atang who read the press text said, “We seize this opportunity to call on all citizens to remain calm and well-focuses as we await the historic 9th October, 2021 the say to usher on a new era on the political history and development of Jos North LGA

“We advice anyone who is thinking of doing any act that will truncate the peace and harmony on Jos and the state at large to thing twice because we know them and if pushed to the wall we will name them one by one to the security agencies for appropriate actions.

“Most of those trouble makers are not even from Jos bit they are using the few individuals to achieve their evil and devilish act.

“Our communities are fully committed to peace in Jos North Local Government Areas and we resolve never to leave any stone unturned to achieve this. We stand united to this resolve and we shall ensure peace in out cardinal mission in Jos.”

The group urged security agencies in the state to redouble effort at ensure that peace and harmony was enjoyed in Jos North.

Atang applauded the emergence of the Chairmenship candidate of of Jos North Hon. Shehu Bala Usman and his running mate, Hon. Ezekiel Shini Agada under the ticket of APC and described them as patriotic and proven peace workers in the state.

“Their emergence as flag bearers of the party fully demonstrate oneness of purpose and cohesion because we have faith in the duo, Shehu Bala and Ezekiel Shina to bridge the gap that exist Among us.

“They have proven to be detribalize citizens and this are the kind of leaders we desire, no wonder their choice is acceptable by all communities. We stand tall to affirm our faith in their abilities and capacities to bring and unite the people of Jos North and beyond irrespective of our ethnic and religious inclination.”

