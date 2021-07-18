By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government elections to replicate the political victories of the party being witnessed across the country in the poll.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this at the handing over of party flags to the 20 local government and 37 local council development areas chairmanship candidates ahead of the local government poll at the All Progressives Congress secretariat located in Ogba area of the state.

He said the party’s current successes across the country, culminating in the mass defections of political top echelons to the party showed the acceptance of the party by the people.

He said, ‘’This is a very important and significant event, which is the official handing over of our flags to all of our candidates, well we are handing over the flags to the chairman and the vice chairman, of course supported ably by the party’s LGA chairmen. So that they all can go back and do the same with their councilors and ensure that we have a resounding victory on the 24th of July , 2021.

‘’They are go forth to the various local governments and campaign in all the nooks and crannies of the state. We are believing that this significant event will signposts our seriousness in our next local government election. And we are certain that the success were are currently enjoying at the national, states will also be translated at the local government elections as well.’’

The governor added that the local government is a critical arm of government, saying ‘’We have three tiers of governments and everybody has their roles and responsibilities. But as a state government we will continue to ensure that our development agenda is spread across the state and because we own all the local governments we will ensure it is reflective in all local governments and that is what we are doing.

‘’So what we expect from them is to key into our agenda. So that when they come in, they can also hit the ground running in all of the wards that we have. We expect them to start work immediately. The state government will carry out some projects in the wards but we expect complimentary roles from these chairmen; we expect them to compliment that and do more.

“There will be quarterly monitoring of their activities. The deputy governor and Speaker have that responsibility, and we expect this to create a healthy rivalry among the councils.

“We pray that APC will come tops; we hope these candidates will do well and they will not disappoint the people who voted them in.”

Earlier, the party’s Caretaker Chairman in Lagos State Alhaji Babatunde Balogun said the party is optimistic of sweeping the local government poll in the state.

Balogun said the ruling party led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state has endeared the party to the electorate through massive infrastructure development and provision of basic amenities to the residents of the state , saying the party expects the electorate to reciprocate the gestures with votes.

We expect all of you to be victorious in the next six days with the support of the Lagos electorates by the grace of God and