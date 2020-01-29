Judex Okoro, Calabar

Critical stakeholders in Cross River State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have alleged plot by Governor Ben Ayade to single-handed pick candidates for the local government election.

The stakeholders also alleged marginalisation in the conduct of the local government election.

Cross River State Independent Elelctoral Commission (CROSIEC) had tentatively fixed February 29, 2020 for the conduct of chairmanship and councillor-ship elections.

Since the release of the election timetable, stakeholders, including national and state Assembly members, commissioners and former elected party members have raised the alarm over the secrecy of the process and alleged plot by Governor Ben Ayade to single-handed pick candidates for the poll.

According to them, it is a calculated attempt to render them political irrelevant in deciding who represents them at the council level.

Kicking against the alleged handpicking of candidates, Raymond Takom and Emmanuel Agba, co-ordinator and secretary respectively for Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP, (MFTROCR), said: “The party is in comatose as their functions to conduct and screen candidates have been usurped by the government house.

“The party is not allowed to sell forms to aspirants for chairmanship and councillor-ship elections. The party leadership told us the governor has promised to pay for all the candidates after affirmation.

“No primaries for candidates, thereby killing internal democracy which the party is noted for. Rather, what we heard is that the names of allegedly handpicked candidates have been surreptitiously submitted to CROSIEC.”