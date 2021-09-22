From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) are battle ready to win the Oct. 6 local government election in the state with landslide victory.

Balarabe Abdullahi stated this on Wednesday during the flag- off campaign of Toto Local Government Area Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates in Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker said that Toto LGA is the strong hold of APC in the state and would deliver the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the party come Oct.6.

“Today we have no any other party than APC, Toto Local Government Area will continue to remain the home of APC in Nasarawa State.

” Also those big wigs in PDP yesterday are now in APC and by God’s grace, APC will come out victorious at Oct. 6 local government election.

” His Excellency, I want to assure you that , we in Toto Local Government will not fail you and we will deliver APC come Oct.6 and beyond ,” he said.

Balarabe-Abdullahi called on the people of the area to come out enmass and vote all APC candidates during the election.

He has assured of his people’s resolved to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule beyond 2023.

The speaker has appreciated Gov. Sule for his security efforts in ensuring peace in the area and called for its sustenance.

Besides, he also appreciated the stakeholders and members of the party in the area for their peaceful conduct during the ward and local government congresses in the state.

During the campaign flag off the Governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Sule had urged the supporters of the party in the area to embark on House to House campaign for the victory of the party come Oct.6.

Sule, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe had appreciated the speaker and other stakeholders of the party in the area for always ensuring the success of the party in the area and the state at large.

” I have heard you all and I have seen, in Toto Local Government there is no other party than APC .

” I urge you to embark on House to House campaign for the victory of the party come Oct.6, ” he said .

He also commended the speaker and other members of the state legislature for giving his administration the much needed support to succeed.

The Governor had assured of his administration’s continued commitment to key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people in the state.

Also speaking, Mr John Mamman, Nasarawa State Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC also urged the people of the area to vote All candidates of the party during the forthcoming local government election in the state.

” Let’s vote Abdullahi Aliyu Tashas, our Chairmaship candidate, his Deputy an all the 12 councillorship candidates come Oct.6 for the progress of our party and the state at large,” he said .

Earlier, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa, Alhaji Ahmed Shauibu, Member representing Toto/ Gadabuke constituency at the state legislature and the party chairman in the area respectively have assured that the party will win the forthcoming local government election in the area.

They have commended the leadership qualities of the speaker and called on the people of the area to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.