WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ekiti State chapter has postponed the local government primary election in Ado and Ikole councils over alleged security concern.

Spokesperson of the party, Ade Ajayi who announced this in Ado Ekiti in a telephone chat with newsmen said that a new date would be communicated to all stakeholders soon.

However, some aspirants, their supporters and some delegates have accused the party of ploting to impose a particular candidate on the people.

Two of the aspirants who spoke to newsmen at the venue of the primary including Alhaji Tajudeen Gidado, and Tosin Aluko, accused the leadership of the party of being undemocratic, warning that they would resist any imposition.

In her reaction, Mrs Aluko , an aspirant, lamented that the leadership of the party wasn’t determined to impose a candidate.

” i just heard it here now that the election had been postponed. I don’t want to believe it because Governor Kayode Fayemi issued a statement last week that there would be primary election and that there won’t be imposition.

“We have been waiting here since morning for the primary. Some people are with the deputy Chairman of the party now, Sola Elesin; they don’t want the election to hold because of the plan they have to impose one of us as the candidate.

” I don’t know why they are doing this, they should allow people to make their choice because this is democracy. They:are doing this because they want to impose someone. But the governor they are dropping his name has come out to say he has no preferred candidate.”

One of the delegates, Mr Adeyeye Kayode said “we don’t know why they are postponing the election. The candidates and delegates are here and every where is peaceful.

“We have not seen anybody except the police. Whereas they told us that they were fully prepared for the election, we are now thinking that what we heard that there won’t be election in Ado Ekiti is coming to pass. We are afraid that if we leave here now they might come around 4 pm and do kangaroo election. We should allow the people to participate, that is why it is democracy.”

An agent to one of the aspirants, Babatunde Adesanmi said “as far as we are concern, we are not aware you are just telling us. You people can see that the atmosphere here is conducive for any election. I don’t see any reason for the postponement.

“The only reason should be if the materials are not available, that is the only reasons or if the atmosphere is not condusive but as you can see the police are here to maintain peace already.”