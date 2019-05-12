Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has directed the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to deepen consultations for the actualization of smooth and rancour free local government elections.

The Governor’s call follows the commencement of intensified consultations by leaders of the PDP in all the wards and local government areas of Bayelsa State ahead of the Local Government polls scheduled for July 27.

State Chairman of the PDP Chief Moses Cleopas had said during a press conference that the party had commenced statewide consultations with critical stakeholders and party leaders in all the wards and council of the state ahead of the elections.

Candidates for the election, he said, would emerge through a transparent process of consultations with party leaders who would select them based on their loyalty, sacrifice, dedication and contributions to the party with special regards to the principle of rotation, especially for Chairmen and Councillors of councils.

The Governor urged party leaders to return to their communities to intensify the consultative meetings for the forthcoming local elections in consonance with the PDP’s style of leadership which, he said, has brought stability to the state and the party.

The Governor’s comments were contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, on Saturday.

He advised all aspirants for various positions to consult their leaders in the various local government areas, who should ascertain their level of loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party in the state.

The Governor, stressing that there would be no room for rancorous primaries, warned aspirants to avoid unnecessary expenditure as a result of the forthcoming primaries.

“That there will be no rancorous contest and primaries. To build on the well known capacity for managing the politics of the state which has brought stability to the state and the party,” the Governor’s statement reads.

“All those who want to aspire for various positions should consult with their leaders. The leaders should meet, ascertain their record to loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party and then shortlist them for the final ratification by the party leadership.

“So there will be no rowdy contest and those who want to contest should go and make their case to their leaders.”

Governor Dickson also directed the leaders of the party to identify two persons, a male and female in each of the wards, and seven other names comprising four men and three females, some of whom would go for the Rural Development Areas, the Supervisory Councillors and Councillors.

He advised party members and aspirants to refrain from acts inimical to the interests of the party and to hold consultations with their leaders.