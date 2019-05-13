Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has urged the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to deepen consultations for the actualisation of smooth and rancour-free local government polls.

The governor’s call followed the commencement of intensified consultations by leaders of the PDP in all the wards and councils ahead of the local government elections scheduled for July 27, 2019.

PDP Chairman, Moses Cleopas, had said during a press conference that the party commenced statewide consultations with critical stakeholders and party leaders in all the wards and council of the state ahead of the local government elections.

He said candidates would emerge through a transparent process of consultations with party leaders who would select them based on their loyalty, sacrifice, dedication and contributions to the party with special regards to the principle of rotation, especially for chairmen and councillors.

The governor urged party leaders to return to their communities to intensify the consultative meetings for the forthcoming council elections in consonance with PDP’s unique style of leadership which he said has brought stability both to the state and the party.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei, on Saturday, Dickson advised aspirants for various positions to consult their leaders in the local government areas who should ascertain their level of loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party in the state. The governor, who stressed that there would be no room for rancorous primaries warned aspirants to avoid unnecessary expenditure.

“All those who want to aspire for various positions should consult with their leaders. The leaders should meet, ascertain their record to loyalty, hard work and contributions to the party and then shortlist them for the final ratification by the party leadership. So, there will be no rowdy contest and those who want to contest should go and make their case to their leaders,” he said.

Dickson also directed the party leaders to identify two persons, a male and female, in each of the wards and seven other names comprising four men and three females some of who would go for the rural development areas, the supervisory councillors and councillors.

He advised party members and aspirants to refrain from acts inimical to the interest of the party and to hold consultations with their leaders.