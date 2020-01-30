Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), Enugu State, has said no political party paid money for the issuance of nomination forms for the February 29 local government election.

Exonerating the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) of the allegation by some party chairmen that the Commission was demanding payment of a certain amount of money before it would issue nomination forms, CNPP warned enemies of the state to steer clear of the state.

Some party chairmen had last weekend staged a protest at the ENSIEC office with the said allegation but which CNPP in a statement said ENSIEC never made such demand.

In the statement signed by Chief Adonis Igwe, CNPP condemned the action of those it said claimed to be party chairmen in its entirety noting that “when leaders choose to make themselves bidders at an auction of popularity, their talents, in the construction of the state, will be of no service. They will become flatterers instead of opinion leaders, their instruments will be guided by their selfish agenda and not the will or wishes of the people.”