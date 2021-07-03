By Chinelo Obogo

Following the fall out of primaries to elect candidates for the forthcoming local government elections, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated peace and reconciliation committee to resolve all post primary disputes.

Inaugurating the committee at the state party secretariat on Friday, the state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Tunde Balogun, said the main function of the committee is to identify the causes of disputes and make recommendations on how to resolve them.

He advised the committee to examine the various emerging issues with a view to making workable recommendations to usher lasting peace and cohesion as they go into the forthcoming elections.

The committee is to identify the causes of acrimony in the aftermath of the local government primary elections, meet with aggrieved aspirants, members and leaders in their areas of jurisdiction in order to appeal, appease and advise them.

They are also to consider areas of conflict from all interested parties in order to find workable solutions and make informed recommendations to the party.

The committee was split into four groups for ease of operations and to meet the deadline of July 12 for the submission of its reports.

The sub committees are: Lagos West Senatorial District 1, headed by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, as chairman, while the state Deputy Chairman, Sunny Ajose, serves as his deputy chairman.

Other members are Mr. Lekan Ogunbanwo, Mr. Sunny Adeeko, Mr. Segun Agbaje, Wale Raji, Mr. Tunde Isiaq and Mr. Bayo Erikitola. The committee is to sit at Ikeja local government. For Lagos West Senatorial District 2, Senator Anthony Adefuye is the chairman; Asipa Kaoli Olusanya is his deputy. Other members are Mr. Kolade Alabi, Jimi Benson, Mr. Orekoya, Wole Diya and Wale Mogaji and they would sit at Ojo local government.

