Judex Okoro (Calabar) and Rose Ejembi (Makurdi)

The local government election in Cross River has witnessed a large turn out of voters across the state in compliance with COVID-19 electoral guidelines.

A few days ago, Cross River State Taskforce on COVID-19 had stated that the no- face mask-no voting rule would be enforced during the council poll.

When Sunday Sun reporter went round the metropolis, it was observed that while activities started early at some polling units, electoral materials did not arrive at others until 10.00am.

In other parts of the state, it was observed that materials also arrived late due to difficult terrain.

Speaking shortly after voting in his polling unit 005 of Ward 5 in Calabar Municipality, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development, Mr Eric Anderson, lauded the peaceful conduct of the local government election.

Anderson said the electoral process went smoothly with the assistance of security agencies and other stakeholders, adding that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, carried out massive campaign and sensitisation of the voters ahead of the polls.

In a related development, yesterday’s council polls in Benue State witnessed low turn out of voters even as members of the public went about their businesses without any hindrance.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had on Friday, in a statement, pulled out of the election with a call on its loyalists to remain calm and prepare for 2023.

Sunday Sun reporter who went round to monitor the election in Makurdi and Guma local government areas of the state, observed that few electorate turned out at a time in compliance with the social distancing rule.

Governor Samuel Ortom who cast his vote at Ako polling unit around 9: 18am told newsmen shortly after that he was satisfied with the conduct of the election.

He said the election was in line with the directive from the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) that the voters should come out in bits to vote to ensure social distancing.

«Vote and leave in order to give room for other voters to also exercise their franchise. The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) directed that in order to guard against the spread of COVID-19, only 30 voters will be allowed at the polling units at a time. So, if you vote, you have to leave to allow others too to come and vote,” the governor said.

He expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win overwhelmingly in the council polls.