From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) says it has engaged no fewer than 4,000 ad hoc staff for the smooth conduct of the Oct. 6 local government elections.

Barr. Ayuba Wandai-Usman, chairman of the electoral commission disclosed this in an interview with reporters on Friday in Lafia.

Wandai-Usman said that the commission would begin intensive training of the ad hoc staff on Monday, Sept. 27, to ensure the successful conduct of the elections.

He explained that Seven political parties would be fielding candidates in the 13 local government chairmanship and 147 councillorship elections in the state.

“We have concluded all arrangements for the conduct of the elections, all logistics are in place, we are fully funded and have religiously followed our timeline of activities leading to the conduct of the elections.

” I can confidently say we are good to go,” Wandai-Usman said.

The NASIEC boss added that the commission is collaborating with the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW) to ensure easy and early transportation of electoral materials to all polling units across the state.

He also said that adequate security arrangements have been made in collaboration with security agencies for effective policing of polling units and to ensure law and order before, during and after the polls.

Wandai-Usman appealed to political parties and their supporters to abide by the rule of the game in order to ensure a peaceful local council polls in the state.