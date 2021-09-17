From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) said it will begin recruitment of 8,500 Ad-hoc Staff for the conduct of Local Government Elections in the state.

The poll fixed for 9 October, 2021 will be conducted in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

PLASIEC in a Press Statement signed by the Secretary to the Commission, Barr. Ishaku Bashiri said the Ad-hoc staff recruitment will be done in all the 17 Local Government Areas of the state from 18th to 21st September, 2021.

“The Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) wishes to inform interested candidates who desire to work as ad-hoc staff during the forth-coming local government council elections in the state that application forms to that effect can be obtained from Saturday 18th to Tuesday 21st September, 2021 at the commissions Area offices in the seventeen Local Government Areas where the election are to be held”.

It would be recalled that the PLASIEC chairman Mr Fabian Ntung has said they were ready to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

