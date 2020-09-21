LG Electronics (LG) was recently recognised by Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) with the performance award for the third straight year, with all 73 tested models passing the performance evaluation.

The performance award is regarded to be an accolade that is difficult to accomplish as all products from each category randomly selected by AHRI must pass the performance test for three consecutive years. LG received this award for the first time in 2017 after passing the test each year since 2015. From 2017 to 2019, a total of 73 models of LG’s air conditioning systems representing seven product categories were tested and passed the evaluation. They include Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF), Packaged Terminal Air-Conditioner (PTAC), Packaged Terminal Heat Pumps (PTHP), Unitary Small Air-Conditioner Equipment (VMAC), Unitary Small Heat Pump Equipment (VMHP), Water–Cooled Water–Chilling and Heat Pump Water–Heating Packages Using the Vapor Compression Cycle (WCCL), and Air-Cooled Water-Chilling Packages (ACCL).

AHRI randomly selects a minimum of 20 per cent of all products from each category for annual testing. The institute then sends test samples to Intertek, a leading standard certification authority and an independent third-party laboratory accredited by AHRI, to verify whether the products perform in accordance with the specifications. AHRI, a trade association founded in 1953, represents manufacturers of HVACR and water heating equipment around the globe with more than 350 member companies. The association is well-known for conducting a stringent performance evaluation, instilling consumer confidence. Among the award-winning products, multi V is LG’s flagship large-capacity outdoor unit. Its ultimate inverter compressor, originally developed by LG, enables advanced performance and energy efficiency, making the product stand out in the commercial air-conditioning market.