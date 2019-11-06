Televisions can be found in billions of homes around the world. But 100 years ago, nobody even knew what a television was. Since replacing radio as the most popular mass medium in the 1950s, television has played such an integral role in modern life that, for some, it is difficult to imagine being without it. Both reflecting and shaping cultural values, television has at times been criticised for its alleged negative influences on children and young people and at other times lauded for its ability to create a common experience for all its viewers.

How such a ground-breaking technology turn from a niche invention to a living room mainstay remains one of the most interesting story about human development over the last decades.

Interestingly, the world’s first electronic television was created by a 21 year old inventor named Philo Taylor Farnsworth. That inventor lived in a house without electricity until he was age 14. Starting in high school, he began to think of a system that could capture moving images, transform those images into code, then move those images along radio waves to different devices.

We can see the advancement and the evolutionary journey of how the TV resolution and picture quality have improved in the last 20 years. The changeover from analog to digital television technology was a slow process, and it wasn’t until the mid-1990s that HDTV broadcasting began. At that time, most HDTVs were plasma TVs, which were expensive, so HDTV adoption was slow. By the mid-2000s however, affordable 40-inch LCDs started to be sold.

By the end of the decade, LCD HDTVs were outselling traditional cathode ray tube (CRT) TVs as well as plasma TVs. Post HDTVs, companies started looking for newer technologies that could be offered to consumers. The last few years have including curved screens, high dynamic range (HDR), smart TVs, OLED TVs, and 4K. Now with the hyperrealist detail and picture quality of 8K available to consumers, the next generation of TVs are upon us.

One of the major factors that influence TV preference in many homes today is the picture quality.

In the last two decades, LG has taken a lead in the adoption of Artificial Intelligence, 8K technology; dived into gaming innovation, Nano Cell, OLED, projector and introduced some of the best TVs with high-quality resolution. It’s a range of TVs has covered all the new innovations in OLED TVs, NanoCell TVs, ULTRA HD 4K TVs, Full HD Smart TVs and Full HDTVs.

According to Mr. Vanjamin Kim, General Manager, Home Electronics Division at LG Electronics West Africa, “Life’s about more than having the latest technology. It’s about the experiences technology creates. Beyond technology, the picture quality of our TV is second to none. We are a pacesetter in the industry and we will continue to deliver consumer electronics that let you embrace life and prepare you for its greatest moments.

“LG Electronics designs consumer electronics that are intuitive, responsive and energy efficient so you can spend wisely, be more productive and lessen the impact on the world around you. We’re committed to providing electronics that work best for the way you live and to keeping you updated with the latest technological advances. After all, life’s better when you’re prepared.

“LG guarantees memorable, cinematic viewing sessions with LG 8K OLED TV and 8K NanoCellTV that feature Cinema HDR, encompassing support for Dolby Vision and Advanced HDR byTechnicolor up to 4K and HLG and HDR 10 up to 8K. LG’s first Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K UHDCineBeam Laser projector produces amazingly sharp and large-scale images”, he said.