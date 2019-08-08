Uche Henry

In a bid to complement the Federal Government’s efforts to empower the youth, LG Electronics has splashed cash prizes and new twin-washing machines on young entrepreneurs in the creative and entertainment industry.

Speaking at a Dance Contest in Lagos over the weekend, the Head of Marketing LG West Africa, Hari Krishna Elluru, said the essence of the competition was to boost young talents and create awareness of the company’s new twin -washing machines, which offers customers seamless experience.

His words: “We want to first encourage young talents in the creative and entertainment industry by organising this contest which rewards the best three dancers with N500,000 and a twin-washing machine; 300,000 and a G-Plus washing machine; and N200,000 and a front-load washing machine respectively.”

He added that LG has more packages for customers and young talented people to showcase their talents to the world. “We already have programmes with students of University of Lagos to make them ambassadors of LG. We are moving from place to place to establish talent development hubs to engage young people for their economic independence.

On his part, the Head of Production, GSR 360, organiser of the competition, Misty Uba, said his outfit engaged professionals as judges who saw the screening process down to the grand finale for a transparent outcome. “We had Kaffy, Soibifaa Dokubo, and a representative from LG as judges. Initially, we had 185 entries, from which we selected 10 who displayed today and the best three emerged.

Expressing gratitude, the best dancers; Uzodinma callistus & Uzodinma peter, whose concert name is I -AM FLY, said: “Trusting God and believing in ourselves are the secrets. We are going global having achieved this feat, we are not going back, we aim higher because we believe we can fly far above the ordinary.”

Also speaking, the First runner-up, Ezehi Mezosefuh & Uzochukwu Ogbonna, whose concert name is (Tuzi) expressed gratitude to LG for the opportunity to display their talents, saying that the reward would motivate them to push forward and further their education. “We would keep developing our talents while we further our education. We charged the youths to engage their potential for economic growth and development.”

On their part, the 3rd place winner,(Twin brothers)- Jerf & Jerry whose concert name is -Twin NAT, said though they are not professionals, but they have given out their best, adding that God’s favour and continuous practice is the secret of their success. “We are soaring higher to establish our platform “The Twin NAT Club” so that we can accommodate more young people. We implore youths to look inward and harness their potential.” they charged.