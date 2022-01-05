From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Three locations notorious for the sale, distribution and consumption of illicit drugs were, yesterday, sealed and converted to worship centres in Ugborikoko community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The development was on the heels of the arrest of some youths of the community, including ladies led by Randy Imovie, by law enforcement agents for their alleged involvement in the illicit business of hard drugs.

Chairman of Uvwie Local Government, Mr. Ramson Onoyake, who conducted officials round the area, ordered the immediate closure of the spots which are notorious for sale, distribution and consumption of hard drugs such as Indian hemp.

Addressing elders and youths of the community, Onoyake, warned that his administration would no longer tolerate the illicit trade in the metropolis and advised the locals to join his administration in the fight against the use of drugs by youths of the local government area.

Onoyake, however, expressed displeasure over the behaviour of the arrested youths including the ladies who were reportedly involved in the illegal business of sale and distribution of hard drugs.

While denouncing their behaviour, the council chairman noted that the ugly incident was a bad example to children growing up in the community.

Onoyake, who restated his commitment to an enduring peace in Uvwie Council area, urged youths involved in drugs, but have repented to return to Ugborikoko community and contribute to its peace and development. A community leader in Ugborikoko, Chief Joel Akporehe, commended the action of the chairman,saying that the community would resist attempts to turn the areas into drugs and criminal zones .

Chief Akporehe, however, appealed to the Council chairman to build skills acquisition centres in the community to discourage idleness and laziness among youths who are willing to make a living for themselves and family.