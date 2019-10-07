Sunday Ani

Stakeholders in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his sterling performance, particularly in securing lives and property.

The governor recently established a ‘Forest Guard’ to complement the efforts of security agents. He recruited about 4,000 men into the Forest Guard, bought operational vehicles, 27 motorcycles, and other gadgets for their smooth operations.

Rising from a meeting in Ogrute, the stakeholders recognised the sterling performance of Governor Ugwuanyi in the state and that of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Chairman, Uwakwe Ezeja.

A communiqué signed by the member, representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Simon Atigwe, agreed that the governor and the local government chairman had done well in securing lives and property, maintaining peace and unity in the state.

They also identified prompt payments of salaries and pensions, infrastructural developments evenly spread across the 17 local government areas of the state, as well as political peace and stability now prevalent in the state and in the local government as some of the reasons for the vote of confidence on the governor and the local government chairman.