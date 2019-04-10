This Spring, LG will be showcasing its revolutionary ThinQ technology and the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to an exclusive audience at InnoFest 2019.

An annual event, InnoFest gives distribution and retail partners as well as media the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with LG’s latest technologies. This year, LG is placing key focus on communicating the power of smart technology to make life simpler and more efficient, with its array of AI-equipped appliances.

Over the past few years, LG has been fine-tuning its research and design, introducing a range of products that have truly redefined how consumers navigate their daily lives. For the kitchen, the LG InstaView refrigerator aims to be a complete lifestyle aid. From weather forecasts for the day ahead to compiling shopping lists, the InstaView is designed with the whole family in mind. When a cook is unsure of what to make for dinner, they simply need to select an item from the refrigerator and choose a recipe using its touch-screen interface. For those with entire integrated smart kitchens, ThinQ technology can also enable the chosen recipe to communicate with an LG smart oven and set it to the correct pre-heating temperature.

LG’s TWINWash washing machines provide users with the ability to clean their clothes with greater speed, using two cycles simultaneously. With the use of LG’s Smart ThinQ mobile application, homeowners can operate their washing machines from the comfort of their sofa, or even while on the go. When heading to the shops, they can also see detergent levels and ensure they are always in full supply.

LG ThinQ technology brings deep learning to everyday household products. Appliances are enabled with the ability to learn a user’s habits and tastes over time, for better integration and peace-of-mind. LG ThinQ identifies when its user has scheduled a morning run into their calendar and can communicate with the TWINWash to programme the washing machine to the ‘gym clothes’ setting upon their arrival.

Also on display at InnoFest will be the LG PuriCare air purifier. With its Clean Booster technology, it can remove dust up 74 per cent faster than conventional air purifiers and introduce clean air up to 7.5 meters away. The purpose of the PuriCare is to not only provide a feeling of cleanliness, but to also absorb pollutants and fine dust in order to create healthier environments. The Smart ThinQ application can also provide live updates on overall air cleanliness to help users recognize when their home needs a refresh.